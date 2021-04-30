Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO Sells $1,202,880.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $272.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.59 and its 200 day moving average is $250.63. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after acquiring an additional 306,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,146,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.75.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

