Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.120-2.280 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.12-$2.28 EPS.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $270.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,183. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.59 and its 200-day moving average is $250.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,346 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.75.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.