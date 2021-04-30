LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.97. 11,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.