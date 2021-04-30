Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 220.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 2,007.2% during the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 8,582.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,865 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

