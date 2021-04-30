Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

LZAGY stock opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $69.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

