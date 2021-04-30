Lookers (LON:LOOK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.72

Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.72 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 71.10 ($0.93). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 68.60 ($0.90), with a volume of 180,360 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £267.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.72.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

