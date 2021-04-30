Loop Capital Upgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after buying an additional 332,087 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after buying an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after buying an additional 249,837 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

