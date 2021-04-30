Louisiana-Pacific Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.47.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $70.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.97%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

