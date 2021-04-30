LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%.

Shares of NYSE LXU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 454,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.91. LSB Industries has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

