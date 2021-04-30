Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LNDNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$32.11 during trading hours on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

