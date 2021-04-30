Lundin Mining Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

LUN traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.14. 248,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of C$11.18 billion and a PE ratio of 53.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.74. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.44.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

