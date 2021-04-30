Lundin Mining’s (LUN) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUN. CSFB increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.44.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.99. 852,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$11.07 billion and a PE ratio of 53.03. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$5.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.74.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.