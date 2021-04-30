Luxfer Holdings PLC Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Luxfer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

LXFR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

LXFR opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $593.07 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. Luxfer’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

