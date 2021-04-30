Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.10, but opened at $35.29. Lydall shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 244 shares changing hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth $6,835,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth about $4,105,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lydall by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Lydall by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 704,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after buying an additional 44,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $665.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Lydall Company Profile (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

