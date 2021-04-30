Lympo Price Reaches $0.0485 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lympo has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $40.11 million and $775,369.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lympo

LYM is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

