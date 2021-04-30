M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDC. CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,649,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,642,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,550,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after purchasing an additional 386,377 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDC opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $623,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

