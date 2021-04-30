M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MDC traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91. M.D.C. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $62.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDC. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

