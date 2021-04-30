Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%.

Shares of MFNC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,658. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.94. Mackinac Financial has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFNC. TheStreet upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.