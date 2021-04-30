MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.03

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 12603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.39). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

