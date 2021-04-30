MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.63, but opened at $34.03. MacroGenics shares last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 7,830 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%.

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after buying an additional 94,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 44,125 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 112,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.40.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

