Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.34

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.34 and traded as high as $4.69. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 74,909 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.74 million, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 766,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

