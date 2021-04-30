Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the March 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGIC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

MGIC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.13 million, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.