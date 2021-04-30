Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stake Lowered by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217,145 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Maiden were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

MHLD stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $311.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

