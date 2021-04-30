Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Posts Earnings Results

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mail.ru Group had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

Shares of Mail.ru Group stock remained flat at $$23.20 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.58 and a beta of 0.82. Mail.ru Group has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

Get Mail.ru Group alerts:

About Mail.ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Mail.ru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mail.ru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.