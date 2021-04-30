Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $339.38

Shares of Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 339.38 ($4.43) and traded as high as GBX 339.99 ($4.44). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 324 ($4.23), with a volume of 17,898 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 339.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 308.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The company has a market capitalization of £46.53 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00.

Maintel Company Profile (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

