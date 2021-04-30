MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,025. MamaMancini’s has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 102.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MamaMancini’s will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.