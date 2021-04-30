Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.82 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.
MANH stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.20. 1,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,065. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22 and a beta of 1.93.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.