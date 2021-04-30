Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.82 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

MANH stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.20. 1,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,065. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.13.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

