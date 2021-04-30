Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Raised to $28.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s previous close.

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

MFC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 44,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,192. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 549,570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

