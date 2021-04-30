Marathon Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,231,997 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.29% of KT worth $17,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $13.01 on Friday. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.84.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

