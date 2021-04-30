Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$3.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MOZ. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.16.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$2.49 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$528.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 19.18.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

