Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading Up 5.9%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 402,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,989,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

