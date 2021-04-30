Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 29,601 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $17.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

