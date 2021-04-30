Marino Stram & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,450.20.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,161.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,902.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.