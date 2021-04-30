MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $545.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $558.00 to $545.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $570.67.

MKTX stock traded down $7.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $488.45. 5,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,487. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a one year low of $434.33 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 6.8% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

