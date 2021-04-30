Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.
Marlin Business Services stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marlin Business Services has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $267.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 0.98.
Marlin Business Services Company Profile
