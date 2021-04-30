Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Marlin Business Services stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marlin Business Services has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $267.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

