Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

NYSE MMC opened at $135.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $93.40 and a twelve month high of $136.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,826,000 after purchasing an additional 164,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

