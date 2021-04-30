Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

MMLP opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.96 million, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 163,431 shares during the period. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

