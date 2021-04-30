Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Shares of MRETF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.24. 8,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

