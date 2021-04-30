Masco (NYSE:MAS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $63.31, with a volume of 12720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco Company Profile (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

