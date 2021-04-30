Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 410,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $68,106.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,604 shares of company stock worth $4,320,165. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5,015.98 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

