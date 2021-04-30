Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

RCL opened at $84.90 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.55) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.