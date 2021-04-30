Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,094 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
