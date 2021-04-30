Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 185.7% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $325.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.62 and a 200 day moving average of $281.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

