Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

