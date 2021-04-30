Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 857 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,919,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $155.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.14. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

