Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,233 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,233 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $130.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average is $134.66. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $125.52 and a 12-month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

