Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded down $8.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.17. 81,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $377.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.01 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.39.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.