Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 33.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,680,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.90. 89,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,347. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $378.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.39.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

