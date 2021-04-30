Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

MA stock opened at $388.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $263.01 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.26.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

