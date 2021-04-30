Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Materialise updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of MTLS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

